Free Plain White T's Concert Set For Cleveland's Tower City Center

Clevelanders will get the opportunity to catch a Plain White T’s concert — for free!

It’s happening this month in the Skylight Concourse at Tower City Center, the three-level retail center at the heart of downtown Cleveland, located at 230 W. Huron Rd. The concert is set for next Thursday (November 18). It’s slated to start at 6:30 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. Organizers stated in a note online: “All attendees are required to wear masks throughout the duration of Tower City Center events - unless actively consuming food and beverage in designated event areas. Additionally, attendees must follow all federal, state, and local health department regulations and guidelines. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.”

Tickets are available here.

Cleveland’s 19 News reports that pop-up food and beverage vendors will be available, including Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin, Ohio City BBQ, The Nature Uncut Company, Collision Bend Brewery and others at the Plain White T’s show, part of the Bedrock free concert and event series.

The Plain White T’s are known for songs like “Hey There Delilah,” “Rhythm of Love,” and more. Listen to the band on iHeartRadio here.