How You Can Hang With Jason Aldean At "Crash My Playa" In Cancun
By Taylor Fields
November 15, 2021
Jason Aldean is not only getting ready to drop a ton of new music, the country star is also heading down to Cancun, Mexico early next year to perform during Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa" weekend — and one lucky fan will get to go to to the show, AND get to meet the Macon singer himself.
In a new contest, iHeartRadio is sending one lucky fan and three friends down to Cancun to see Aldean perform at "Crash My Playa," with roundtrip airfare, ground transportation, five all-inclusive nights, tickets to all of the performances, merch, AND they'll get to meet Jason at the show!
Fans can enter to win through the iHeartRadio app or iHeartRadio.com (the winner and their guests must be 21+).
Aldean is getting ready to drop his 30-track double album, Macon, Georgia, a tribute to his hometown and state. The full project is set to be released on April 22, 2022, but the country star just released the first part, Macon, which includes the previously released "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood.
In a statement Jason explained of his massive new project, "Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint. My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.”
Aldean will be performing during "Crash My Playa" 2022 alongside a lineup of country stars including Luke Bryan, Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, LoCash, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson, Caitlyn Smith, Whitney Duncan and DJ Rock.