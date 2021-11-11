How You Can Hang With Jason Aldean At "Crash My Playa" In Cancun

Jason Aldean is not only getting ready to drop a ton of new music, the country star is also heading down to Cancun, Mexico early next year to perform during Luke Bryan's "Crash My Playa" weekend — and one lucky fan will get to go to to the show, AND get to meet the Macon singer himself.

In a new contest, iHeartRadio is sending one lucky fan and three friends down to Cancun to see Aldean perform at "Crash My Playa," with roundtrip airfare, ground transportation, five all-inclusive nights, tickets to all of the performances, merch, AND they'll get to meet Jason at the show!

Fans can enter to win through the iHeartRadio app or iHeartRadio.com (the winner and their guests must be 21+).