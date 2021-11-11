Is A Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers Reunion Possible?
By Jason Hall
November 11, 2021
Free agent quarterback Cam Newton may soon find his next NFL home and it could be one he's familiar with.
The Athletic's Joe Person reports the Carolina Panthers are meeting with Newton on Thursday (November 11) "with the hopes of signing him," according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
"My sense is this is close to being done. We shall see," Person tweeted.
Newton spent his first nine NFL seasons in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft.
The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, while winning the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015.
Newton was also a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013 and 2015), the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro quarterback (2015) during his tenure in Carolina.
The 32-year-old owns several franchise passing records including yards (29,041), touchdowns (182), completions (2,371), attempts (3,980), total game appearances (125) and wins as a starter (68), as well as the franchise rushing touchdown record (58) and ranks third in rushing yards with 4,806, the most among quarterbacks.
In March 2020, the Panthers gave Newton permission to seek a trade, days before releasing him after failing to find a trade partner.
Newton spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots, going 7-8 as a starter, before being released this past offseason.