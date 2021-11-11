Is A Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers Reunion Possible?

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton may soon find his next NFL home and it could be one he's familiar with.

The Athletic's Joe Person reports the Carolina Panthers are meeting with Newton on Thursday (November 11) "with the hopes of signing him," according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

"My sense is this is close to being done. We shall see," Person tweeted.

Newton spent his first nine NFL seasons in Carolina after being selected No. 1 overall by the Panthers in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Panthers to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, while winning the NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2015.