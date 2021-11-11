Judge Rips Prosecutor Over His Facial Expression During Heated Exchange

Kenosha County Judge Bruce Schroeder and Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger sparred again on Thursday (November 11) during Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial.

Schroeder ordered the jury to leave the courtroom after Binger objected to the questions defense attorney Mark Richards was asking Dr. John Black, a self-defense expert. Binger said that Black was being asked to answer questions beyond the scope of what he was allowed to testify to. He specifically had issues with a video analysis of the timing of the shooting that left two men dead and another person injured.

Judge Schroeder pushed back against Binger's concerns over the testimony.

"It certainly was my impression that we were talking about video of the entire episode and ... certainly in my mind is not limited to the specific numbers on this observation point list that you're talking about," Schroeder said, causing Binger to make a face.

"I am a little bit challenged when you say — is there something that I'm saying that draws the face that you're making," Schroeder asked.

"I have to say, your honor, yesterday, I was the target of your ire for disregarding your orders. Today the defense is disregarding your order," Binger replied.

The two argued back and forth, with Binger telling Schroeder:

"I think it's a fundamental fairness issue, your honor; if I'm being held to obey the court's orders, I'm asking that the defense be held to that too."

Schroeder eventually ruled that Black could testify about the exact timing of the shooting and allowed the video analysis to be shown to the jury when they returned to the courtroom.