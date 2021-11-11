Meghan Markle Stuns In Low Cut Gown While Walking The Red Carpet

By Emily Lee

November 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A night out on the town for Mom and Dad!

On Wednesday (November 10), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a glamorous return to the red carpet for a special occasion. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the 2021 Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in New York City. To nobody's surprise, they both looked amazing.

While Harry looked dapper in a classic black tux, Meghan stunned in a lowcut red gown with a thigh-high slit in the front by Carolina Herrera. The back of her strappy dress was equally as gorgeous with a statement bow sitting at the waist.

2021 Salute To Freedom Gala
Photo: Getty Images North America
2021 Salute To Freedom Gala
Photo: Getty Images

According to the Intrepid Museum's website, the Salute to Freedom Gala is held annually in order to "recognize extraordinary leadership and honor the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation." Harry, a military veteran himself, was invited to present a special award at the event.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," he said of his decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan. "But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to," he said. "These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."

Meghan, of course, joined her husband at the event to show her support. She even told a reporter she's "always proud" of Harry while they were walking the red carpet. Now that's royal couple goals.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices