Meghan Markle Stuns In Low Cut Gown While Walking The Red Carpet

According to the Intrepid Museum's website, the Salute to Freedom Gala is held annually in order to "recognize extraordinary leadership and honor the brave men and women who serve in defense of our nation." Harry, a military veteran himself, was invited to present a special award at the event.

"My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," he said of his decade in the British army and two tours in Afghanistan. "But in war, you also see and experience things you hope no one else has to," he said. "These stay with us, sometimes like a slideshow of images."

Meghan, of course, joined her husband at the event to show her support. She even told a reporter she's "always proud" of Harry while they were walking the red carpet. Now that's royal couple goals.