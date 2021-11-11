Nashville Law Professor Set To Compete In New 'Jeopardy!' Tournament

Jeopardy! is known for the special tournaments held throughout the season — including the Teen Tournament, College Championship and even the Tournament of Champions — but now the long-running game show is gearing up for its first-ever Professors Tournament. A college professor in Nashville will get his shot at being named the tournament's first champion.

Gautam Hans, an associate clinical professor of law at Vanderbilt University, is set to make his appearance on Jeopardy!'s Professors Tournament in December, FOX 17 reports. Like many others in education, Hans has enjoyed the quiz show all his life and even dressed as longtime host Alex Trebek, who passed away last year, for Halloween when he was in the third grade.

"I love the show. I loved Alex Trebek, he was such an icon," Hans said. "People who become law professors were always probably nerds, and nerds are more likely to love Jeopardy!"

After being a lifelong fan, Hans will finally have his shot with the buzzer next month as he competes against Hester Blum, an English professor at Penn State University, and Gary Hollis, a chemistry professor at Roanoke College.

Catch Hans on Jeopardy!'s Professors Tournament on December 6 to see if he moves on in the competition and wins the $100,000 championship prize.