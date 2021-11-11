Ohio Bottle Lottery Includes 1 Bottle Of Bourbon For A Whopping $2,500

There’s a lottery in Ohio that’s now open, but these lottery winners won’t win any money — instead, they’ll win the right to spend it.

The Ohio Liquor Control’s online lottery announced the opening of the Ohio Bottle Lottery this week, and its most expensive bottle is going for $2,500.

That’s OFC Bourbon 1993: “Tasting notes for this bourbon describe cherry cordial on the nose followed by caramel and slightly smoked-oak. Dark chocolate, tobacco leaves and dates are found on the palate, followed by a lingering finish of leather, black pepper and cinnamon,” Ohio Liquor shares of its tasting notes.

NBC4 Columbus pointed out that the cost equates to $100 per pour, or $150 per shot.

The lottery offers Ohioans a chance to buy the $2,500 bourbon, or one of four other bottles: Double Eagle Very Rare ($2,000), Michter's 25 Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon ($1,000), King of Kentucky (249.98), Old Forester Birthday ($149.98). The lottery ends on Monday (November 15). Officials note: “while you may enter for any or all of the bottles listed in this lottery, you are only eligible to win the right to purchase one bottle.” Find more information (including how to enter, tasting notes, and more information about each bottle) here.