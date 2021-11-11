Ohio Lottery: '$1 Million Merry & Bright' Winner Beats Unbelievable Odds

The $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off paid off big time for a Willowick man, the Ohio Lottery confirmed.

Ernest Roswell won the $1 million annuity top prize from the $20 scratch-off game, the Ohio Lottery announced in a press release Wednesday (November 10). The winning ticket came from T & J Market, located at 31716 Vine St. Beating odds of 1 in 800,000, Roswell opted for the top prize’s $500,000 cash option payout and will get about $360,000 after taxes, according to lottery officials. There are still three $1 million top prizes remaining in the $1 Million Merry & Bright scratch-off game as of Wednesday.

Here’s how to play $1 Million Merry & Bright, according to the Ohio Lottery:

“If any one or more of YOUR NUMBERS match any of the WINNING NUMBERS, you win the prize shown below your matching number(s). Reveal a STAR symbol and win that prize automatically. Reveal a $500 BURST symbol and win $500 automatically! Reveal a WREATH symbol and win ALL 20 prizes shown! $50 BONUS: Reveal a $50 BILL symbol, win $50 automatically! $100 BONUS: Reveal a $100 BILL symbol, win $100 automatically! $500 BONUS: Reveal a $500 BILL symbol, win $500 automatically!”