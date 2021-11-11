'Rarest Mammal In North America' Surprises Homeowner In Their Garage

A Colorado homeowner was surprised to find an 'extremely rare' creature in their garage this week, KXRM reported Wednesday (November 10).

A black-footed ferret appeared in the garage in a Pueblo West home on Monday (November 8), according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The homeowners were able to coax the endangered creature into a box by the time CPW officers responded, officials added.

Experts call black-footed ferrets the rarest mammal in North America.

Wildlife officials confirmed they've been releasing these creatures on a prairie dog colony near Walker Ranch as part of a major conservation effort. After the officers took the ferret to a couple of organizations, they found out the little guy was one of nine ferrets released two weeks ago.