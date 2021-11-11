These Colorado Cities Are Among 2022's Best Places To Retire

By Zuri Anderson

November 11, 2021

There's no shame in thinking of retirement plans early. Some people dream of soaking up the sun in Florida or chilling out in the cooler climates of New England. Others may want to retire in a smaller town, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Whatever your preferences are, a little guidance never hurts. U.S News & World Report put out their annual list ranking the best places to retire for 2021-2022. They looked at over 100 metropolitan areas and determined their rankings based on "happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and health care quality."

Four Colorado cities made the list: Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Denver.

Colorado Springs was the highest-rated city from the Centennial State, ranking at No. 86. Also known as "Little London" for its English founders, Colorado Springs is loved for its small-town vibes, rustic atmosphere, and natural surroundings, according to U.S. News.

Here were the rankings of the other Colorado cities:

  • Boulder (No. 100)
  • Fort Collins (No. 128)
  • Denver (No. 133)

Here were the Top 10 cities that are amazing for retirement:

  1. Sarasota, Florida
  2. Naples, Florida
  3. Daytona Beach, Florida
  4. Melbourne, Florida
  5. Lancaster, Pennsylvania
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. Fort Myers, Florida
  8. Port St. Lucie, Florida
  9. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  10. Pensacola, Florida

Click here to check out U.S. News' full list.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices