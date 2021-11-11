These Colorado Cities Are Among 2022's Best Places To Retire

There's no shame in thinking of retirement plans early. Some people dream of soaking up the sun in Florida or chilling out in the cooler climates of New England. Others may want to retire in a smaller town, away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Whatever your preferences are, a little guidance never hurts. U.S News & World Report put out their annual list ranking the best places to retire for 2021-2022. They looked at over 100 metropolitan areas and determined their rankings based on "happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates, and health care quality."

Four Colorado cities made the list: Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, and Denver.

Colorado Springs was the highest-rated city from the Centennial State, ranking at No. 86. Also known as "Little London" for its English founders, Colorado Springs is loved for its small-town vibes, rustic atmosphere, and natural surroundings, according to U.S. News.

Here were the rankings of the other Colorado cities:

Boulder (No. 100)

Fort Collins (No. 128)

Denver (No. 133)

Here were the Top 10 cities that are amazing for retirement:

Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Melbourne, Florida Lancaster, Pennsylvania Tampa, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Ann Arbor, Michigan Pensacola, Florida

Click here to check out U.S. News' full list.