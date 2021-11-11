This Is The Most Expensive Zip Code In Colorado

Zip codes can reveal a lot of information about an area, including where the wealthiest Americans live. These homes are valued at millions of dollars, coming with stunning amenities. That includes huge pools, extra rooms, acres of land, and close proximity to natural landscapes and downtowns.

Residents are willing to pay more to live nicely, while others simply want the prestige. Either way, it's always interesting to get a peek into their lives.

Newsweek revealed the most affluent zip codes in each state, including Colorado. Construction Coverage looked at September 2020 data from Zillow's Home Value Index. With this information, they found zip code areas with the highest average home price.

The most expensive zip code in the state is 81656, which is in Aspen!

"Aspen is a ski resort town situated in the heart of the White River National Forest, as famed for its outdoor recreation as for it exclusive restaurants and boutiques," writers say.

Part of the Glenwood Springs metro area, the average home price in this zip code is $2,807,116. That's 6.6 times Colorado's average home price, which is $425,531!

If you want to see other expensive zip codes across America, click here.