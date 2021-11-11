'Tis The Season To Listen To Christmas Music On 106.1 The Breeze

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to listen to 106.1 The Breeze.

Philadelphia is getting into the holiday spirit on Thursday morning (November 11), making the official switch to holiday music at 10 a.m. Becoming “106.1 The Breeze – Philly’s Christmas Breeze,” the station is slated to play “festive music of the Christmas season through Christmas Day,” reads the announcement from iHeartMedia, which owns and operates many Philadelphia stations as the leading audio media company in America: WIOQ-FM, WRFF- FM, WISX-FM, WUSL-FM, WDAS-FM and WDAS-AM.

“We’re excited to present the best Christmas Music playlist on the radio to our loyal breeze audience,” 106.1 The Breeze Program Director Chris Conley said in a statement. “We’re the spot on the dial for relaxing Christmas favorites 24/7 now through Christmas Day.”

Get into the holiday spirit by listening to 106.1 The Breeze – Philly’s Christmas Breeze on iHeartRadio here.