Arctic Monkeys Reveal When Fans Can Expect Their Next Album

By Katrina Nattress

November 13, 2021

There have been whisperings of a new Arctic Monkeys album for almost a year, and now fans have something to really get excited about. During a recent chat with BBC's 5 Live Breakfast, drummer Matt Helders gave an update on its progress.

When asked if the album was "ready to go," the drummer replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Helders went on to discuss a potential release date, as well as hopes for a tour. “I think by the time we get everything together it’ll be next year," he said. "Hopefully we can get out and tour next summer.”

He then described what fans can expect new music to sound like. “We tend to always move it on a little bit,” Helders said. “For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. They always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

The new album will be Arctic Monkeys' seventh and follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

