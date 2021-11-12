The queen has returned! After more than a year, Beyoncé has delivered her first original song and it comes in the form of "Be Alive." Backed by thunderous production from Dixson, Beyoncé's angelic vocals deliver a message of empowerment and pride.

"This is hustle personified. Look how we've been fighting to stay alive. So when we win, we will have pride. Do you know how much we have cried? How hard we had to fight?" the Houston native sings.

"Be Alive" serves as the lead single for the King Richard soundtrack. Interestingly enough, the film's lead actor, Will Smith, recently revealed that the track wasn't a part of the film at all. Smith told Entertainment Weekly attended a screening for the film and thoroughly enjoyed the story of Richard Williams propelling the success of his daughters, Serena and Venus. Afterward, she called up Warner Bros. and company and offered to record a song for the film's soundtrack. Of course, Warner Bros. accepted the offer because no one turns down new music from Queen B.

"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Smith told Entertainment Weekly.

"I was so happy when Beyoncé called."