Beyoncé Shares Her First New Song In More Than A Year
By Ryan Shepard
November 12, 2021
The queen has returned! After more than a year, Beyoncé has delivered her first original song and it comes in the form of "Be Alive." Backed by thunderous production from Dixson, Beyoncé's angelic vocals deliver a message of empowerment and pride.
"This is hustle personified. Look how we've been fighting to stay alive. So when we win, we will have pride. Do you know how much we have cried? How hard we had to fight?" the Houston native sings.
"Be Alive" serves as the lead single for the King Richard soundtrack. Interestingly enough, the film's lead actor, Will Smith, recently revealed that the track wasn't a part of the film at all. Smith told Entertainment Weekly attended a screening for the film and thoroughly enjoyed the story of Richard Williams propelling the success of his daughters, Serena and Venus. Afterward, she called up Warner Bros. and company and offered to record a song for the film's soundtrack. Of course, Warner Bros. accepted the offer because no one turns down new music from Queen B.
"The marriage of a movie and a song is a kind of magic that's unmatched in entertainment," Smith told Entertainment Weekly.
"I was so happy when Beyoncé called."
"Be Alive" sets the stage for the release of King Richard later this month. Not only will it debut in theaters and HBO Max, but the film has also been featured during the 2021 American Black Film Festival.
“Having King Richard at ABFF this year is truly a full-circle moment,” King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green said.
“Back in 2013, my short film Stone Cars, that I made while studying at NYU screened in competition and was distributed on HBO — so opening up the festival for ABFF’s 25th anniversary means a lot to me. It's an absolute honor to return this year with our film. Thank you to Warner Bros. and the whole filmmaking team, the family we built on set, the Williams family for allowing us to tell their groundbreaking story and, of course, our wonderful crew and cast led by none other than Mr. Will Smith.”
Green's film featuring "Be Alive" will be available November 19, but fans can enjoy Beyoncé's newest track today.
