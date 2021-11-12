Carrie Underwood Judges You If You Don't Wear Your Holiday 'Stretchy Pants'
By Kelly Fisher
November 13, 2021
Carrie Underwood is taking pity on anyone who opts for their skinny jeans during the holiday season. Instead, the country music powerhouse knows it's time to put on her stretchy pants:
“So bring on the turkey, potatoes, casserole dishes/ 'Cause I ain't messing around with them buttoned up britches/ You got them skinny jeans on, girl, I feel sorry for you/ ‘Cause I just tried everything, and I'm going back for round 2/ I got my stretchy pants on”
Underwood announced her “Christmas Bonus” on Friday morning (November 12), releasing the upbeat single, “Stretchy Pants.” The catchy song serves as an ode to the comfortable pants everyone loves to wear for hearty holiday meals, and supports a cause by a fellow country artist. Underwood announced that the new song benefits The Store, the nonprofit retail store co-founded by Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly WIlliams-Paisley. The Paisleys visited Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, California, which has helped families for more than a century. That visit inspired the nonprofit in Nashville, its story explains. The free grocery store “empowers those seeking self-sufficiency in a manner that fosters hope.”
Heading into the holiday season, a portion of the proceeds from the streams and downloads of Underwood's "Stretchy Pants" will be donated to The Store, the organization announced.
“People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance. There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends,” Carrie explained in a press release introducing the new song. “When Hillary [Lindsey], Chris [DeStefano], and I were writing some more serious Christmas songs, one day we took a fun detour and just had the best time writing this song. We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about Brad and Kim’s charity, The Store, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!”
Find “Stretchy Pants” on iHeartRadio here. Watch the animated video here: