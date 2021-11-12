Carrie Underwood Judges You If You Don't Wear Your Holiday 'Stretchy Pants'

Heading into the holiday season, a portion of the proceeds from the streams and downloads of Underwood’s “Stretchy Pants” will be donated to The Store, the organization announced. Underwood explained in a statement shared on The Store’s website: “We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people.”

“People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance. There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends,” Carrie explained in a press release introducing the new song. “When Hillary [Lindsey], Chris [DeStefano], and I were writing some more serious Christmas songs, one day we took a fun detour and just had the best time writing this song. We knew it would bring a lot of fun and joy to people, but I also wanted to do something good with it that would help people. I immediately thought about Brad and Kim’s charity, The Store, and how we could use this song to help them and their mission to bring joy to folks that need it, especially during the holiday season. Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!”

Find “Stretchy Pants” on iHeartRadio here. Watch the animated video here: