Complaints Swirl Over Blasting Leaf Blowers In Atlanta Neighborhoods

Some Atlanta neighbors are urging change to combat “noisy” and “pollution-spewing” leaf blowers in their neighborhoods.

One Buckhead resident told Atlanta’s WSB-TV that “it’s practically every day for up to six hours a day,” adding the the gas-powered leaf blowers are loud enough to set off a car alarm, and powerful enough to kill the grass. The news outlet reports that the type of engine of the gas leaf blower burns 60% of its fuel, and the rest is released into the air. That spurs concerns over air quality, the impact on wildlife, and more.

Plants Creative Landscapes owner Pam Dooley confirmed to WSB-TV that “we hear complaints daily,” especially with more people working from home. Dooley added that she’s “in full support” of taking action to fix the problem, but errs on the side of waiting for technology to advance before making the switch to electric leaf blowers. She also noted: “You can pick up a very nice gas-powered blower for $700, and really the cost of a top-quality, reputable-manufacturer electric piece of equipment is going to be closer to $1,500.”

Until the switch happens, however, residents still aim to advocate for new equipment and encourage one another to rake the leaves from their lawn instead.