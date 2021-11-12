Grand Jury Indicts Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon For Contempt Of Congress

A federal grand jury has indicted Steven Bannon, who was an advisor to former President Donald Trump, for contempt of Congress. Bannon ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

He was charged with two counts for refusing to turn over documents and failing to sit down for a deposition. Bannon's legal team told the committee that he was refusing to comply under the direction of Trump, who has claimed that the documents and Bannon's testimony are protected by executive privilege.

Despite his claims, Congress voted to hold him in contempt and forwarded the claims to the Justice Department.

"Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the Department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law, and pursues equal justice under the law," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Today's charges reflect the Department's steadfast commitment to these principles."

Bannon faces up to two years behind bars if convicted on both misdemeanor charges.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows could also face charges after he ignored a Friday (November 12) deadline to appear for a deposition.