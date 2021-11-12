Judge In Rittenhouse Trial Faces Backlash For Racial Joke

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, the judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial, is facing backlash after making a racial joke about Asian food during the courtroom session on Thursday (July 11).

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming … isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach Harbor," Schroeder said prior to a lunch break via NBC News.

The off-handed joke, which was an apparent reference to the supply chain backlog impacting California ports in which boats have been stuck in idle for days awaiting a return to shore, has been deemed offensive by many members of the Asian community and others.

John Yang, the executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC, a group aimed to advance civil and human rights for Asian Americans, said the judge's comment was "definitely not okay."

“Seriously, this remark can only be seen as a joke at the expense of Asians/Asian Americans. During a trial that clearly has race implications, no less,” Yang said via NBC News.

Michele Dauber, a Stanford law professor, also condemned the judge's joke, calling it "a thinly-veiled anti-Asian comment" and referring to him as "biased" and "a bigot" in a tweet shared on Thursday (November 11).