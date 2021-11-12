Lil Nas X & His Ex's Unexpected Secrets Will Appear On 'The Maury Show'

Lil Nas X will be heading over to The Maury Show on Wednesday, November 17, along with his boyfriend, Yai, where their secrets will be revealed. As it comes uncovered that not only is Yai married, but he may be the father of a four-year-old, the episode is set to have comedic heartbreak in standard Lil Nas X fashion.

A promo for the episode was released on Thursday (November 11), and Maury Povich, the show's longtime host, is asking the question, "Is Yai the dad... or will Montero get exactly what he wants?"

While Lil Nas X's appearance on The Maury Show is sure to be a promotion for a new music video, or something else of that nature, fans will have to tune in on November 17 in order to get all of the details.

Tai had also been Lil Nas X's real-life boyfriend and appeared in the music video for the rapper's "That's What I Want" music video. The two recently broke things off, but appear to remain on good terms.

The rapper's "That's What I Want Music Video" also featured actor Billy Porter, and the song served as the third single from his debut album, Montero. Named after Lil Nas X's real name, the record saw him teaming up with the likes of Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Jack Harlow, and Elton John.

Lil Nas X has been making waves surrounding the release of Montero, with a number of controversies created to help promote the album. With his upcoming appearance on Maury, the rapper is sure to show fans that he has much more up his sleeve.