Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Patties Recalled

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a recall of nearly 100,000 pounds of chicken patties sold at Trader Joe's. The recalled items include frozen packages of Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

The agency said that the products may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone."

The chicken patty products were produced on various dates from August 16 to September 29, 2021. The Chile Lime Chicken Burgers were sold in one-pound packages containing four patties with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.

The Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders were sold in nine-pound bulk packages containing 72 patties with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.

Consumers are advised to throw away or return any of the recalled products.

The USDA said it has not received any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled chicken patties.