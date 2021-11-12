Nirvana's Greatest Moments From Their 'Nevermind' Era

As fans and Nirvana's surviving members celebrate the band's game-changing record, Nevermind, on its 30th anniversary, we've opted to take a look back at some of the era's most iconic moments. From Kurt Cobain's determination to stand up for those society often overlooks to Dave Grohl proving himself to be a drumming God early on, the band's seminal record, Nevermind, changed the trajectory of rock history.

Three decades later, and Nirvana's Nevermind continues to hold up. Rolling Stone named the record the sixth greatest album of all time. Cobain's lyrics in "In Bloom" and "Polly" continue to be a topic of discussion. Additionally, Cobain himself became a controversial figure who lashed out against the mainstream while simultaneously being applauded by it.

6. Kurt Cobain falls asleep in the hotel room during a 1991 interview

As Nirvana was interviewed in Sheffield, UK on November 28, 1991, the band discussed the release of their album Nevermind Kurt Cobain opted to lay down and get some shut-eye while Krist Novoselic talked about the importance of Saturn in Saggitarius. The band frequently joked around in their earlier interviews, as they were the anti-band who both wanted fame, and did their best to push it away and show that they were against everything it stood for. The band also revealed the secret to their success, confessing that their destiny had been plotted by a magic 8-ball.