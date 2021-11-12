Suspects Smash Car Into Cleveland Heights Home In Dramatic High-Speed Chase

Cleveland Heights police embarked on a high-speed chase that ended with the subject plowing through the wall of a home, culminating in the kitchen.

The early morning crash displaced the shocked homeowner.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday (November 12) at the intersection of Fairmount Boulevard and South Taylor Road. Fox 8 reports that authorities were pursuing the vehicle — at speeds topping 85 mph — because it could have been involved in multiple crimes. Homeowner John Gall, who was asleep on his couch when the car crashed about 15 feet away, told Fox 8: “I stuck my head out the broken front window and said, ‘Please don’t shoot me, I am the homeowner.’ …I can’t go in there. It’s unstable. They don’t want me back in the house (and) I don’t know what to do next.” He added to News 5 Cleveland that “police with guns (were) swarming around the house” at the time. Police are still investigating the crash.

Two suspects occupied the vehicle; police confirmed that one of them was transported to the hospital, and the other fled the scene. News stations note that the cop car also crashed into the neighbor’s fence, in addition to the suspects slamming through Gall’s house. See the shocking scene here: