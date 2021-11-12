The Best Casserole In California Can Be Found At This Restaurant

The casserole is a wonderful dish if you're looking to use any leftover ingredients for something. It can be a deliciously savory meal or a yummy dessert. Even though you'll usually see casserole around the holidays, it can be enjoyed throughout the year.

This dish has also been around longer than you think. Historians say casserole dates back thousands of years, being found in various food cultures.

"Over time casseroles evolved, with the 1950s being an especially popular era for casseroles as lightweight cookware popped up on the market," according to Eat This, Not That! The website also found the best casserole in each state, including California!

According to writers, you can get some amazing casserole at...

Sun Nong Dan!

Here's what Eat This had to say about the restaurant and their casserole:

"Sun Nong Dang is the popular Los Angeles eatery that makes some of the best Korean dishes in town. Fans of the restaurant suggest trying one of their noteworthy casseroles, which are filled with tasty meats, vegetables, and spices. One Yelp reviewer advises, 'If you're with a group of friends, try the galbi jjim, which is a nice braised beef casserole with potatoes, rice cakes, and spicy gochujang sauce.'"

