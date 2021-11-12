Two Teens Charged In Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl Killed By Police Gunfire

Two teenagers from Pennsylvania are facing murder charges in the death of an eight-year-old girl who was killed by police. Authorities said that Angelo Ford, 16, and Hasein Strand, 18, exchanged gunfire during a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill on August 27. One bystander was injured during the gunfight.

Police officers who were stationed near the entrance to the stadium rushed over and opened fire on the two teens. The officers were responsible for wounding three people and firing the fatal shot that killed Fanta Bility.

While Strand and Ford did not fire the shot the killed the young girl, they can be charged with murder under Pennsylvania law because they started the incident that led to her death.

"Under the laws of this Commonwealth, my office has determined that Ford and Strand should both be held criminally liable for the murder of Fanta Bility, as well as for the wounding of all of the bystanders," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a statement.

In addition to the murder charges, the teens are also facing five counts of attempted murder, five counts of assault and endangerment, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a weapon, and recklessly endangering another person. Ford was also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Bruce Castor, the Bility family attorney, told CNN that he is happy that the two teens were charged but also wants to see the officers held accountable for their actions.

"The district attorney's press release does not change that he (district attorney) said (the) fatal round was shot by police," Castor said.

A grand jury is scheduled to meet on November 18 to review the entire case and determine if the officers' use of deadly force was justified.