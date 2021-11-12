WATCH: Woman Jumps Into Lion Exhibit, Throws $100 Bills In The Air

Authorities in New York City are trying to identify a woman who climbed over the barrier of the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo. Video footage obtained by WNBCshows the woman jumping the barrier and waving roses at the lion.

A witness told the news station that the woman, who was wearing a red dress and leopard print scarf, exclaimed, "King, I love you, I came back for you" as she threw $100 bills into the air.

Zoo officials said that the woman was separated from the lion by a moat and that she was not in any danger.

"The woman did not enter the exhibit and was never in the same space as the lions, which are separated from zoo visitors by a wide moat," the zoo said in a statement. "The incident lasted only a couple of minutes, and the woman was gone when staff arrived on scene. The zoo intends to prosecute the woman for criminal trespass if she is identified."

This is the second time in recent years that a woman has climbed into the lion enclosure. In 2019, a woman named Myah Autrey climbed into the enclosure in the same spot and started dancing and taunting the lions.