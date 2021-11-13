Andy Summers Reveals There Was One Other Famous Band He Nearly Joined

Before he made it big as the guitarist in The Police, Andy Summers nearly joined the Rolling Stones. While sitting down for an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Summers revealed that he had been a struggling guitarist auditioning for various bands back in the mid-'70s. When Mick Taylor had departed the Stones back in 1974, the band had been on the hunt for a talented guitarist, and Summers had gone in to audition.

"I was a struggling musician," Summers had told Ultimate Classic Rock. "Well, I say 'struggling,' I was actually doing pretty well. I was pretty noted. I wasn't in the Police yet. At that particular time, I was getting quite a lot of write-ups in the press. Just from being in bands, people noting me as this sort of guitar player on the scene."

While Ron Wood ultimately got the job as the Stones' new guitarist, Summers had been on the bands' shortlist. However, due to the success he found after joining The Police, Summers has no hard feelings about not getting the job. "The rest all worked out," he said.

Earlier this week, Summers was reflecting on the band's first U.S. gig at CBGB. The Police recently rediscovered a video from their first gig. The guitarist had once again joined Ultimate Classic Rock to talk about what fans can expect from the recording, saying, "This is brand new. It's just sort of hot off the press, it just turned up. Somebody found that. I've heard it, it's very raw. It's really in your face, not finessed at all. So I'm not quite sure what's going to happen with it yet. I would love to see it out, of course, because I think it's historical and important."