Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Nashville Home

Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, was found dead in her Nashville home Friday (November 12) by local police.

According to People, the American Idol finalist flew home to be with his family after finding out the tragic news, postponing upcoming tour dates.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," a spokesperson for the singer confirmed to the outlet.

"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continues. "Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."

On the singer's Instagram story, he reposted wife Deanna's post sharing the news of Hannah's death.