Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Nashville Home
By Regina Park
November 13, 2021
Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, was found dead in her Nashville home Friday (November 12) by local police.
According to People, the American Idol finalist flew home to be with his family after finding out the tragic news, postponing upcoming tour dates.
"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed," a spokesperson for the singer confirmed to the outlet.
"The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time," the statement continues. "Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing."
On the singer's Instagram story, he reposted wife Deanna's post sharing the news of Hannah's death.
Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are Chris' wife, Deanna's children from a prior relationship. Chris and Deanna, who met in 2000, share 10-year-old twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James.
Before this tragedy, the band had been touring following the mid-September release of their sixth studio album, The Dearly Beloved. The band was scheduled to play its sixth stop on the tour in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday (November 12).