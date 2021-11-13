Major Hike In Medicare Part B Premiums Announced For 2022

By Bill Galluccio

November 13, 2021

Patient health insurance claim form in doctor or nurse hands for medicare coverage and medical treatment from illness, accident injury and admitted in hospital ward
Photo: Getty Images

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that the cost of Part B premiums will increase by 14.5% in 2022. It is the most significant increase since 2016. CMS blamed the increase on the coronavirus pandemic and an expensive new Alzheimer's drug that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The agency said the standard premium will rise by $21.60, from $148.50 a month to $170.10. In addition, the deductible for Part B will increase by 14.8% to $233.

Officials downplayed the increase, saying that the 5.9% cost of living increase to social security payments will cover the higher price of the premiums.

"This significant COLA increase will more than cover the increase in the Medicare Part B monthly premium," CMS said. "Most people with Medicare will see a significant net increase in Social Security benefits. For example, a retired worker who currently receives $1,565 per month from Social Security can expect to receive a net increase of $70.40 more per month after the Medicare Part B premium is deducted."

The Senior Citizens League said the increased premiums could hurt many people who are on a fixed income.

It "will consume the entire annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) of Social Security recipients with the very lowest benefits, of about $365 per month," said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, according to CNN. "Social Security recipients with higher benefits should be able to cover the $21.60 per month increase, but they may not wind up with as much leftover as they were counting on."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices