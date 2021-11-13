Meghan Markle's Texts Reveal Reason Harry Was 'Berated' By His Family
By Regina Park
November 13, 2021
Meghan Markle's strained relationship with her dad was the reason she says Prince Harry was "berated" by his family in texts released by a London court on Friday (November 12).
The texts and emails were made public by the London Court of Appeals as part of her ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspaper Limited, which publishes MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.
Inside of the messages, Meghan told her former head of communications Jason Knauf that she'd planned on writing her father, Thomas Markle, a letter when he sat for several interviews after deciding not to attend her wedding in May 2018.
"The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H," Meghan wrote in an August 2018 text, referring to her hubby by her nickname for him. "Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context –– and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'"
She went on, adding, "They fundamentally don't understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family, 'She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.' By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause."
Meghan noted in the text that she had been "meticulous in my word choice" because anything she drafted "could be leaked." She also said she had handwritten the letter and numbered the pages so it couldn't be taken out of context.
Back in February, a judge ruled in Meghan's favor over five articles published by the outlets in February 2019 that included reproduced parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her father after the wedding.
This week, the publishers appealed the ruling, continuing the legal battle, which Meghan described as "arduous."
"It's an arduous process," she told New York Times DealBook Online Summit host Andrew Ross Sorkin.
"But again, it's just me standing up for what's right ... At a certain point, no matter how difficult it is, you know the difference between right and wrong. You must stand up for what's right, and that's what I'm doing."