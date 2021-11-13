Meghan Markle's strained relationship with her dad was the reason she says Prince Harry was "berated" by his family in texts released by a London court on Friday (November 12).

The texts and emails were made public by the London Court of Appeals as part of her ongoing legal battle with Associated Newspaper Limited, which publishes MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.

Inside of the messages, Meghan told her former head of communications Jason Knauf that she'd planned on writing her father, Thomas Markle, a letter when he sat for several interviews after deciding not to attend her wedding in May 2018.

"The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H," Meghan wrote in an August 2018 text, referring to her hubby by her nickname for him. "Even after a week with his dad [Prince Charles] and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context –– and revert to 'can't she just go and see him and make this stop?'"