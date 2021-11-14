Brass Against Singer Urinates On Fan's Face, Horrifies Bandmates

Brass Against is known for performing brass renditions of rock songs (their covers of “Lateralus” and “The Pot” impressed Tool so much that they asked the band to play support during their European tour), but now the group is making headlines for another reason: During their set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida, singer Sophia Urista popped a squat and urinated all over a fan's face onstage.

Urista made several comments about how much she had to pee during the show and at one point asked for a volunteer to essentially become her human toilet. “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf***er’s mouth,” she said to the crowd.

“I gotta pee,” she continued. “And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it.”

Brass Against was playing a cover of Rage Against the Machine's "Wake Up" when the fan made his way onstage, and Urista was able to drop trou and do her business all without missing a note.

Her bandmates were horrified after the incident and took to Twitter to issue an apology. "We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville," the tweet read. "Sophia got carried away. That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona."

See the tweet below and watch the NSFW footage here.