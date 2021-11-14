Ed Sheeran Reveals Why He Thinks His Pop Peers 'Actively Want Me To Fail'

Ed Sheeran recently dropped his fourth studio album =, and during a recent interview he explained how he's received more support from the hip hop community than his "pop peers" after its release.

“I feel like my own section [of the music industry] that I’m meant to be part of don’t like me,” Sheeran divulged. “And they don’t rate my music.”

“It’s quite telling that Dave and Stormzy are both emailing me saying that they like my album, but none of my pop peers are. That’s quite telling.”

He then doubled down on his feelings, claiming that not only does the pop community not support him, many of his peers don't want him to succeed at all. “In terms of people that actually root for me and want me to win… I know so many artists who, whenever I win, scoff, and actually, actively want me to fail," he confessed. “But they would never tell me, I just know. I hang around with people and I hear things.”

Even if this is true, Sheeran is doing just fine. He is gearing up to release a Christmas song with one of the biggest pop names on the planet: Elton John. "Merry Christmas" is slated to come out sometime in December.