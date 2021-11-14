Lil TJay Nearly Robbed In London Street Brawl Following Performance

Lil TJay was apparently involved in a street fight after he finished performing in London.

According to several reports the fight started after a group of people rolled up on the "Calling My Phone" rapper in what appears to be an attempted robbery for his chain.

Video of the fight posted to social media shows multiple people fighting in the middle of a Southampton street as people who appear to be police officers and security guards attempt to break things up.

"Don't touch me," TJay is heard yelling at the end of the clip as members of his camp try to pull him away from the chaos.



It looks like the robbery was unsuccessful as the rapper posted to his Instagram stories late Saturday night (November 13) showing off his ice in a video with the "cap" emoji and a time stamp.

*** Warning the following videos contain strong language ***