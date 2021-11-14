Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute Version Of Jake Gyllenhaal Break-Up Anthem

Taylor Swift hit the stage at Saturday Night Live over the weekend with an extended version of her hit break-up song "All Too Well."

Backed up with her guitar and dreamy snowflakes, Taylor sang the re-mastered version of the track from her highly anticipated re-recorded Red album. "All Too Well" tells the story of her split from Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2010.

The lyrics hit hard as Taylor got into the performance, with her 15-minute short film "All Too Well" playing on a screen behind her.

Just a day before the singer debuted her version of the song, she released the short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien –– a project Taylor wrote and directed herself. Fans raved over the film and even put Cardi B onto the new visual.