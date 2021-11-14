Taylor Swift Performs 10-Minute Version Of Jake Gyllenhaal Break-Up Anthem

By Regina Park

November 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift hit the stage at Saturday Night Live over the weekend with an extended version of her hit break-up song "All Too Well."

Backed up with her guitar and dreamy snowflakes, Taylor sang the re-mastered version of the track from her highly anticipated re-recorded Red album. "All Too Well" tells the story of her split from Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2010.

The lyrics hit hard as Taylor got into the performance, with her 15-minute short film "All Too Well" playing on a screen behind her.

Just a day before the singer debuted her version of the song, she released the short film, starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien –– a project Taylor wrote and directed herself. Fans raved over the film and even put Cardi B onto the new visual.

Before hitting the stage, Taylor posted a behind-the-scenes TikTok, showing off bestie Selena Gomez who tagged along for support.

"Oh no, my bestie ... is a bad b––h," Taylor mouths over a dubbed sound before showing Selena who starts to laugh.

Taylor also made a cameo in a sketch with Pete Davidson in her fifth appearance on the late night comedy show, which was hosted by The Harder They Fall actor Jonathan Majors.

Check out Taylor's acting below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices