9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Becomes 10th Victim Of Astroworld Tragedy

Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old from Dallas, became the tenth confirmed fatality of the Astroworld Festival tragedy after he was declared dead on Sunday (November 14).

Blount had been placed in a medically-induced coma after he was trampled by the crowd after Travis Scott took the stage at the festival nearly two weeks ago on November 5.

His father, Treston Blount, previously told ABC 13 he thought things would be calmer towards the back of the crowd and set Ezra on his shoulders. Once the rapper began to perform, Treston said the crowd began to surge, pushing to the point where he couldn't breathe. At some point, Treston lost consciousness, and Ezra fell off his shoulders, getting crushed by other concert-goers.