Adele To Celebrate '30' With iHeartRadio Album Release Party: How to Watch

Adele's new album 30 is finally almost here, and the star is ready to celebrate big during her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party: An Evening with Adele presented by Target on album release day (November 19th).

30 is Adele's long-awaited fourth full-length album following 2015's 25, and showcases 12 new songs including lead single "Easy On Me." And on the special Target edition of the album, fans will be able to hear three exclusive tracks including "Easy On Me" featuring Chris Stapleton (fans can pre-order the Target iteration of 30 on target.com).

After announcing her new album, Adele shared a lengthy message about creating her new project over the last three years, and shared:

"I'm ready to finally put this album out. It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life. When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up. My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says, 'It's your Saturn return babes f*** it, you only live once.' The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go, but just wanted to get me out the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was, but that I should probably exercise some self-care! And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stop checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it. Home is where the heart is."

During her exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, Adele will open up about 30 and more during a special interview with Ryan Seacrest, and fans can listen along to some of the songs from the album.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party: An Evening with Adele presented by Target on Friday, November 19th at 7pm local time via an exclusive stream on LiveXLive.com or the LiveXLive app. Fans can also listen to the show via iHeartRadio's Today's Mix and Hit Nation stations.

Get pumped for the exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party: An Evening with Adele presented by Target by listening to "Easy On Me" below.