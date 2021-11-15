Alex Jones Found Guilty By Default In Sandy Hook Defamation Lawsuits

A Connecticut judge has found Alex Jones guilty by default in a lawsuit filed by the families of the victims of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. Jones refused to turn over documents in the case, giving the judge no option but to rule against him.

Last month, a Texas judge made a similar ruling in the three other lawsuits filed against Jones. The four lawsuits will not go to a jury, which will decide how much Jones owes the families. Those trials will be held next year in Texas and Connecticut.

Ten families sued Jones for profiting from false claims that the massacre, which left 26 people, including 20 children dead, was a hoax. He said the shooting was staged by the government as part of a plot to confiscate guns and that the victims' families were "crisis actors." The families said that they were subject to harassment and threats from Jones' supporters, who believed his lies.

Jones argued that his comments were protected under the First Amendment but eventually admitted in court that he was wrong and that the shooting was real. Despite his admission, Jones refused to cooperate with the lawsuits and failed to turn over documents, including financial records, to the courts.