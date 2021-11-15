Six Teens Shot At Park Across The Street From Colorado High School

Six teenagers were shot in a park across the street from Aurora Central High School in Colorado on Monday (November 15) afternoon.

Authorities said that no shots were fired inside of the school, which was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The teens, who ranged in age from 14 to 18 and were all students at the school, were rushed to the hospital. Initial reports said five teens were injured, but a sixth 18-year-old victim took themselves to the hospital with minor injuries. One of the victims is undergoing emergency surgery.

Authorities are looking for multiple shooters and said that the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Authorities have not made any arrests and have not determined why the teens were shot.

"A shooting today in a park by Aurora Central High School has left six young people hospitalized. My prayers are with the injured and their families," Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said in a statement. "As the facts surrounding this incident become known, I look forward to hearing from our Chief of Police and from our District Attorney about what actions will be taken to apprehend and prosecute, to the fullest extent of the law, those responsible for this incident."

KCDO reporter Liz Gelardi shared photos on Twitter showing several police vehicles parked on the blocked-off street and in front of the school.