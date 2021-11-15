How to Watch the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is set to be an unforgettable night in music history and fans will be able to watch every incredible moment this weekend on November 20th.

Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year (which took place on October 30th) are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go's, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren. Additionally, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, and Gill Scott-Heron will each be receiving the Early Influence Award, while LL Cool J, Billy Preston, and Randy Rhoads will be honored with the Music Excellence Award, and Clarence Avant will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

A few other music superstars will be on hand during the ceremony to welcome in 2021 inductees, along with some amazing performances. Angela Basset will be inducting Tina Turner, with performances from Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton and H.E.R. Taylor Swift will be inducting Carole King, with performances by Swift and Jennifer Hudson. Drew Barrymore will be inducting the Go-Go's, while Paul McCartney will be inducting Foo Fighters.

Fans can tune in to watch the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday November 20th via HBO and HBO Max at 8pm.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame gave fans a sneak peek at what fans can expect to see during the unbelievable show in the ceremony's official trailer. Take a look below!