Kentucky Is One Of The Most Sleep Deprived States In The Country

By Ginny Reese

November 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If you find yourself tossing and turning while struggling to get out of bed in the morning then you aren't alone. In fact, 70 percent of Americans claim that they don't get an adequate amount of sleep each night.

Zippia compiled a list of America's most and least sleep deprived states. To compile the list, the website used data from the National Safety Survey.

According to the list, Kentucky is one of the most sleep deprived states, landing at number two on the list.

The most sleep deprived state in the country is Hawaii. Approximately 44 percent of all Hawaiians still struggle to get enough sleep.

According to the study, here are the top ten most sleep deprived states in the country:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Kentucky
  3. Georgia
  4. Alabama
  5. Maryland
  6. New York
  7. Indiana
  8. South Carolina
  9. Michigan
  10. Delaware

Here are the top ten least sleep deprived states:

  1. South Dakota
  2. Colorado
  3. Minnesota
  4. Montana
  5. Nebraska
  6. Iowa
  7. Idaho
  8. Vermont
  9. Kansas
  10. North Dakota

Click here to check out the full study.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices