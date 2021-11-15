Kentucky Is One Of The Most Sleep Deprived States In The Country

If you find yourself tossing and turning while struggling to get out of bed in the morning then you aren't alone. In fact, 70 percent of Americans claim that they don't get an adequate amount of sleep each night.

Zippia compiled a list of America's most and least sleep deprived states. To compile the list, the website used data from the National Safety Survey.

According to the list, Kentucky is one of the most sleep deprived states, landing at number two on the list.

The most sleep deprived state in the country is Hawaii. Approximately 44 percent of all Hawaiians still struggle to get enough sleep.

According to the study, here are the top ten most sleep deprived states in the country:

Hawaii Kentucky Georgia Alabama Maryland New York Indiana South Carolina Michigan Delaware

Here are the top ten least sleep deprived states:

South Dakota Colorado Minnesota Montana Nebraska Iowa Idaho Vermont Kansas North Dakota

Click here to check out the full study.