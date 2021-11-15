Lizzo & Oprah Are Bestie Goals As They Belt Out Adele Songs In Viral Clip

Lizzo and Oprah are pretty much besties after the weekend.

Both the songstress and the media mogul were front and center at Adele's Adele One Night Only special on Sunday night, and didn't miss the opportunity to sing along to the music star's popular ballads. During the elegant ceremony, Adele jokingly called out Lizzo, whom she saw singing along in the audience, saying:

"You think you can outshine me, babes?"

But Lizzo's sing-along energy didn't stop there. On Monday, Oprah posted a video of herself and the "Rumors" singer belting along to Adele's 2015 hit "Hello". The legendary host tweeted:

".@adele had us at hello! @lizzo what concert are we going to next?! #AdeleOneNightOnly,"