Måneskin Make History With MTV European Music Awards Win

By Katrina Nattress

November 15, 2021

MTV EMAs 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Photo: WireImage

Måneskin made history when they took home the Best Rock Act award at the MTV EMAs on Sunday (November 14), becoming the first Italian band to win in a global category. The Eurovision winners beat out some of the biggest name in rock: Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon and The Killers were also nominated.

“First of all, we wanted to say thank you to all our fans and the people that have supported us,” the band said in their acceptance speech. ​“We love you. But we also wanna say that people usually told us that we were not gonna make it with our music. Well, I guess you were wrong.”

In addition to the win, Måneskin also performed their latest hit, "MAMAMIA."

"Best Rock let’s go!!!" they wrote on Twitter. "This award means soooooooo much to us Thanks to the @mtvema
for all the nominations and for letting us play on such a dream-stage + infinite gratitude to everyone who supported and voted us, we love you!!!"

See the tweet and watch their performance below.

Måneskin is set to perform at the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One, joining Coldplay, twenty one pilots, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Willow and All Time Low at the Forum in Los Angeles on January 15th, 2022. Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartRadio ALTer EGO via an exclusive livestream on LiveOne on livexlive.com. Over 75 Alternative and Rock iHeartRadio stations will also broadcast the event live in their local markets and on the iHeartRadio app.

Måneskin
