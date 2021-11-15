Måneskin Make History With MTV European Music Awards Win

Måneskin made history when they took home the Best Rock Act award at the MTV EMAs on Sunday (November 14), becoming the first Italian band to win in a global category. The Eurovision winners beat out some of the biggest name in rock: Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon and The Killers were also nominated.

“First of all, we wanted to say thank you to all our fans and the people that have supported us,” the band said in their acceptance speech. ​“We love you. But we also wanna say that people usually told us that we were not gonna make it with our music. Well, I guess you were wrong.”

In addition to the win, Måneskin also performed their latest hit, "MAMAMIA."

"Best Rock let’s go!!!" they wrote on Twitter. "This award means soooooooo much to us Thanks to the @mtvema

for all the nominations and for letting us play on such a dream-stage + infinite gratitude to everyone who supported and voted us, we love you!!!"

See the tweet and watch their performance below.