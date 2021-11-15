Morgan Wallen Announces Two Stops In Missouri On 'The Dangerous Tour'
By Hannah DeRuyter
November 15, 2021
Country music star Morgan Wallen surprised his fans Monday morning (November 15) by announcing 'The Dangerous Tour,' captioning his social media posts with "Here we come."
The tour kicks off in February of 2022. Wallen also announced that special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet will accompany him at specific stops along the tour.
Pre-sale tickets for the first half of his shows go on sale Tuesday (November 16) at 10 a.m. To get the code, you have to text 865-351-6290.
If you miss the pre-sale, tickets for the first half of his shows (February 3 to May 14) go on sale Friday morning (November 19) at 10 a.m and tickets for the other half of his shows (May 15 to September 24) go on sale December 3 at 10 a.m.
With 46 stops on the tour, two of them will be in Missouri. Wallen will perform in Kansas City on April 30 and in St. Louis on August 27.
The Dangerous Tour Dates:
- February 3 - Evansville, IN
- February 4 - Charleston, WV
- February 5 - Allentown, PA
- February 9 - New York, NY
- February 24 - Columbia, SC
- February 25 - Savannah, GA
- February 26 - Greenville, SC
- March 4 - Bossier City, LA
- March 3 - Biloxi, MS
- March 5 - Oklahoma City, OK
- March 10 - Sioux Falls, SD
- March 11 - Omaha, NE
- March 12 - Grand Forks, ND
- March 17 - Nashville, TN
- April 21 - Corpus Christi, TX
- April 22 - San Antonio, TX
- April 23 - Lafayette, LA
- April 28 - Green Bay, WI
- April 29 - Des Moines, IA
- April 30 - Kansas City, MO
- May 13 - Rapid City, SD
- May 14 - Billings, MT
- May 12 - Denver, CO
- June 2 - Charlotte, NC
- June 3 - Raleigh, NC
- June 4 - Bristow, VA
- June 16 - Noblesville, IN
- June 23 - Gilford, NH
- June 24 - Gilford, NH
- June 25 - Darien Center, NY
- July 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 8 - Syracuse, NY
- July 21 - Burgettstown, PA
- July 30 - Ridgefield, WA
- August 5 - Atlanta, GA
- August 11 - Mansfield, MA
- August 12 - Hartford, CT
- August 25 - Wichita, KS
- August 26 - Rogers, AR
- August 27 - St. Louis, MO
- September 7 - Albuquerque, NM
- September 9 - Nampa, ID
- September 10 - West Valley City, UT
- September 15 - Chula Vista, CA
- September 16 - Mountain View, CA
- September 17 - Wheatland, CA
- September 24 - Los Angeles, CA