Morgan Wallen Announces Stop In Denver During 'The Dangerous Tour'

Country music star Morgan Wallen is hitting the road next year, and one of his stops is in Denver.

The "Whiskey Glasses" singer dropped the dates for his upcoming 46-city tour Monday morning (November 15). "The Dangerous Tour," which kicks off on February 2022, will have special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet accompanying Wallen at specific stops.

"Here we come," he said in the Twitter post announcing the tour.

Pre-sale tickets for the first half of his shows (February 3 to May 14) go on sale Friday (November 19) at 8 a.m. Tickets for the other half of his shows (May 15 to September 24) go on sale December 3 at 8 a.m. If you want the code for the first pre-sale, text 865-351-6290.

Wallen will stop in the Mile High City on May 12.