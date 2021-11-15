Morgan Wallen Announces Stop In Denver During 'The Dangerous Tour'
By Zuri Anderson
November 15, 2021
Country music star Morgan Wallen is hitting the road next year, and one of his stops is in Denver.
The "Whiskey Glasses" singer dropped the dates for his upcoming 46-city tour Monday morning (November 15). "The Dangerous Tour," which kicks off on February 2022, will have special guests Hardy and Larry Fleet accompanying Wallen at specific stops.
"Here we come," he said in the Twitter post announcing the tour.
Pre-sale tickets for the first half of his shows (February 3 to May 14) go on sale Friday (November 19) at 8 a.m. Tickets for the other half of his shows (May 15 to September 24) go on sale December 3 at 8 a.m. If you want the code for the first pre-sale, text 865-351-6290.
Wallen will stop in the Mile High City on May 12.
The Dangerous Tour Dates:
- February 3 - Evansville, IN
- February 4 - Charleston, WV
- February 5 - Allentown, PA
- February 9 - New York, NY
- February 24 - Columbia, SC
- February 25 - Savannah, GA
- February 26 - Greenville, SC
- March 4 - Bossier City, LA
- March 3 - Biloxi, MS
- March 5 - Oklahoma City, OK
- March 10 - Sioux Falls, SD
- March 11 - Omaha, NE
- March 12 - Grand Forks, ND
- March 17 - Nashville, TN
- April 21 - Corpus Christi, TX
- April 22 - San Antonio, TX
- April 23 - Lafayette, LA
- April 28 - Green Bay, WI
- April 29 - Des Moines, IA
- April 30 - Kansas City, MO
- May 13 - Rapid City, SD
- May 14 - Billings, MT
- May 12 - Denver, CO
- June 2 - Charlotte, NC
- June 3 - Raleigh, NC
- June 4 - Bristow, VA
- June 16 - Noblesville, IN
- June 23 - Gilford, NH
- June 24 - Gilford, NH
- June 25 - Darien Center, NY
- July 7 - Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 8 - Syracuse, NY
- July 21 - Burgettstown, PA
- July 30 - Ridgefield, WA
- August 5 - Atlanta, GA
- August 11 - Mansfield, MA
- August 12 - Hartford, CT
- August 25 - Wichita, KS
- August 26 - Rogers, AR
- August 27 - St. Louis, MO
- September 7 - Albuquerque, NM
- September 9 - Nampa, ID
- September 10 - West Valley City, UT
- September 15 - Chula Vista, CA
- September 16 - Mountain View, CA
- September 17 - Wheatland, CA
- September 24 - Los Angeles, CA