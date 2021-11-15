'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star's Father Arrested In Florida
By Kelly Fisher
November 15, 2021
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s father was arrested on a charge of battery.
It happened in Cantonment, Florida earlier this month. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 66-year-old on November 8, and he was released after posting $1,000 bail the following day. Zolciak is reportedly accused in connection with a fight with his wife, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV and other news outlets. Pensacola-based WEAR ABC 3 reported that Zolciak is accused of pushing his wife. She hit her head, and was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Zolciak is due back in court on November 29.
The Miami Herald noted in a recent report that Zolciak-Biermann is not close with her parents. Sharing a since-deleted tweet, the reality star once said in 2017: “My parents haven't been a part of my life ort@kids for 6 yrs. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.” The Herald also notes that Zolciak-Biermann told Andy Cohen in 2019, “I don’t talk to my parents.” Zolciak-Biermann has not publicly commented on her father’s arrest or on the alleged altercation between her parents as of publication time on Monday (November 15).
Joseph Zolciak, father of former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, was arrested Monday in Escambia County for battery. https://t.co/cUjyAFzpxJ— WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) November 10, 2021