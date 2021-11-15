'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Star's Father Arrested In Florida

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s father was arrested on a charge of battery.

It happened in Cantonment, Florida earlier this month. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 66-year-old on November 8, and he was released after posting $1,000 bail the following day. Zolciak is reportedly accused in connection with a fight with his wife, according to Atlanta’s WSB-TV and other news outlets. Pensacola-based WEAR ABC 3 reported that Zolciak is accused of pushing his wife. She hit her head, and was transported to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. Zolciak is due back in court on November 29.

The Miami Herald noted in a recent report that Zolciak-Biermann is not close with her parents. Sharing a since-deleted tweet, the reality star once said in 2017: “My parents haven't been a part of my life ort@kids for 6 yrs. They have never met Kash or our dog. I do know they will do anything for a dollar.” The Herald also notes that Zolciak-Biermann told Andy Cohen in 2019, “I don’t talk to my parents.” Zolciak-Biermann has not publicly commented on her father’s arrest or on the alleged altercation between her parents as of publication time on Monday (November 15).