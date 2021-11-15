The Tastiest Chili In California Is Served At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 15, 2021
A good bowl of chili can be many things. It can be a meal by itself or the perfect snack to go along with your chips or bread. The dish also lends itself well to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, as well!
Since there are many ways to make chili, you can guarantee there are plenty of American eateries that have their own approaches to it. With so many restaurants serving chili, where can you find the best bowl in California?
Eat This, Not That! has the answer. Writers found the best places to score a delicious bowl of chili in each state. You can find the best chili in the Golden State at...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"Chili John's in Burbank is famous for—you guessed it—their homemade chili which one reviewer called the 'most authentic chili you'll get on the west coast.' Their red beef chili is made using original chili spices and is served either mild, medium, or hot. They also offer other chili-centric options, such as chili cheese fries, chili hot dogs, and chili spaghetti."
You can find this restaurant at 2018 W Burbank Blvd in Burbank. They're available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery.
