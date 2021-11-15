VIDEO: Amazon Delivery Driver Survives Collision With Amtrak In Wisconsin

An Amazon delivery driver was struck by a train, cutting his van in half on Wednesday (November 10).

According to WISN, Milwaukee resident and father of two, Alexander Evans was driving on River Valley Road in Ixonia in Jefferson County when he was struck. "Yeah, it just, boom," Evans said.

The incident happened on his 33rd birthday.

When asked by WISN what he felt and heard as the Amtrak hit his vehicle, he responded, "Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags. I didn't know what to feel, to be honest with you."

Evans posted the photos to his Facebook page. He said when he drove down the hill of the street, he didn't see the train. "I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve, and I didn't see anything. He was on my left side."

Evans says he also didn't hear the train horn at first because he is deaf in his left ear. "Literally, it was like one long beep, horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas, kind of like trying. I don't know how far I'm going to get away from him," Evans stated.

Luckily, he hit the gas pedal just enough to save his own life.

At that crossing, there are no signals, lights or warning sounds. Evans says he can't believe he is alive, and feels that more safety measures need to be put into place to warn drivers on that road.