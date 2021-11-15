Watch Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Oasis Playing 'Wonderwall' At Knebworth

To celebrate the release of their Oasis Knebworth 1996 documentary, the band shared never-before-seen footage of their "Wonderwall" performance during night one of the two-night extravaganza. The film became the highest grossing documentary of 2021 after a successful cinema run in September, and on Friday (November 19) it will be available to fans on DVD and Blu-Ray, as well as a live album on digital, CD and triple LP formats.

The project was created to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Oasis' legendary shows, which saw the group play to 250,000 fans over the course of two days in August 1996 at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, and was produced by Liam and Noel Gallagher.

“Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s,” Liam said in a statement. “It was all about the music and the people. I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

“I can’t believe we never played ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!'” Noel added.

A press release describes Oasis Knebworth 1996 as “a joyful and at times poignant cinematic celebration of one of the most iconic live concert events of the last 25 years, driven entirely by the music, and the fans’ own experiences of that monumental weekend.” The documentary features never-before-seen performance and backstage footage from the shows, as well as interviews with band members and event organizers.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is available for pre-order here. Watch the "Wonderwall" performance above.