What Would A La Niña Mean For Atlanta, North Georgia?

Atlanta is no stranger to whopping winter weather events, but what's in store this year?

Residents of Atlanta and North Georgia could be in for a La Niña, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) explains as a weather event in which “trade winds are even stronger than usual…During a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the South and cooler than normal in the North. La Niña can also lead to a more severe hurricane season.”

Atlanta-based 11 Alive reports that in the event of a a La Niña, the Peach State is likely to experience temperatures that are warmer than usual, and precipitation is expected to hover around the average amount. The station also notes that Atlanta typically gets an average of 2.2 inches of snow.

The Farmers Almanac released its 2021-2022 winter weather forecast earlier this year, warning that a “season of shivers” could be in store for most of the state. “This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which has aimed to help readers prep for winter for nearly 230 years with its forecasts. Find more info here.