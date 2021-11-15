Who Needs Pie? Reese's Selling Enormous Peanut Butter Cup For Thanksgiving

The Hershey's Company has already exceed sales on an all-time favorite in massive form aimed to compete with pie as the featured dessert on the Thanksgiving Day table this year.

The company announced the launch of limited quantities of a giant 9-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie which, at 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate, is the company's largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup ever sold.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, in a statement obtained by WFLA.com. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

As of Monday, however, the the pie's high demand had already exceeded sales.

"We apologize, due to high demand this product is sold out," the Hershey Company revealed on the webpage to purchase the item. "Please shop our selection of other Reese's items instead!"

The company hasn't revealed whether it planned to sell more pies amid the sellout as of Monday.

The Reese's pie box said the dessert can be served in 48 total slices at approximately 160 calories per serving, which would equal an astounding total of 7,680 calories if you managed to eat it by yourself.

The pie is listed on the Hershey's Company's website at $44.99.