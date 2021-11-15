Woman Used Fake "Rent A Hitman" Website To Hire Man To Kill Her Ex-Husband

By Bill Galluccio

November 15, 2021

Wendy Lynn Wein, 52,
Photo: Monroe County Jail

A Michigan woman pleaded guilty to trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husbandWendy Lynn Wein, 52, logged onto RentAHitMan.com, which was actually a cyber-security test site, hoping to hire somebody to kill her ex-husband because she claimed he stole $20,000 from her.

While Wein used a pseudonym when she filled a "service request form" to deal with an "issue" regarding her ex, she provided other personal information, which allowed police to track her down.

The owners of the site saw the request and contacted the Michigan State Police. An undercover police officer met with Wein at a cafe, and she offered him $5,000 to kill her ex-husband. She gave the officer her husband's home and work address, along with his work schedule. During a second meeting, Wein gave the officer a $200 down payment to cover his expenses. She was taken into custody shortly after handing over the money.

Wein was charged with solicitation of murder and using a computer to commit a crime. She pleaded guilty to both charges as part of a plea deal that will see her prison sentence capped at 108 months.

Wein is not the first person to get busted using the fake site. Over the past several years, more than a dozen other people have been arrested after trying to hire a hitman using the site.

